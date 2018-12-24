First Connecticut Bancorp (FBNK) & Quaint Oak Bancorp (QNTO) Head to Head Review

First Connecticut Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNK) and Quaint Oak Bancorp (OTCMKTS:QNTO) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares First Connecticut Bancorp and Quaint Oak Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Connecticut Bancorp N/A N/A N/A Quaint Oak Bancorp 10.52% 8.58% 0.78%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for First Connecticut Bancorp and Quaint Oak Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Connecticut Bancorp 0 0 2 0 3.00 Quaint Oak Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

First Connecticut Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Quaint Oak Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. First Connecticut Bancorp has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years. First Connecticut Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares First Connecticut Bancorp and Quaint Oak Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Connecticut Bancorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Quaint Oak Bancorp $14.03 million 1.69 $1.46 million N/A N/A

Quaint Oak Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than First Connecticut Bancorp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

48.1% of First Connecticut Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.4% of First Connecticut Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 32.7% of Quaint Oak Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Quaint Oak Bancorp beats First Connecticut Bancorp on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Connecticut Bancorp

First Connecticut Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Farmington Bank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers various deposit instruments, including checking, savings, money market savings, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as fixed-rate time deposits. It also provides one-to-four family residential real estate loans; commercial real estate loans; construction loans, such as commercial construction loans and real estate subdivision development loans to developers, licensed contractors, and builders for the construction and development of commercial real estate projects and residential properties, as well as loans to individuals and contractors for the construction and acquisition of personal residences; and commercial loans comprising term loans, revolving lines of credit for working capital needs, equipment lines of credit to facilitate the purchase of equipment, and letters of credit. In addition, the company offers home equity loans and home equity lines of credit secured by owner-occupied one-to-four family residences; and installment and collateral consumer loans on new and used automobiles, loans collateralized by deposit accounts, and unsecured personal loans, as well as demand, revolving credit, and resort loans. Further, it provides wealth management and ATM services. As of February 27, 2018, the company operated 24 branch locations in central Connecticut and western Massachusetts. First Connecticut Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1851 and is based in Farmington, Connecticut.

About Quaint Oak Bancorp

Quaint Oak Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Quaint Oak Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers deposit products, such as savings accounts, non-interest bearing business and consumer checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to-four family residential real estate, multi-family residential, commercial real estate, construction, home equity, commercial business, and other consumer loans. In addition, it offers mortgage banking, real estate sales, title abstract, and insurance services; and correspondence, telephone, and online banking services. The company operates through its main office located in Bucks County, Pennsylvania and a regional office in Allentown, Pennsylvania. Quaint Oak Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Southampton, Pennsylvania.

