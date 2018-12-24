First Republic Investment Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 20,420 WISDOMTREE TR/U S SMALLCAP DIVID (DES)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in WISDOMTREE TR/U S SMALLCAP DIVID (NYSEARCA:DES) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in WISDOMTREE TR/U S SMALLCAP DIVID during the third quarter worth $103,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WISDOMTREE TR/U S SMALLCAP DIVID during the third quarter worth $121,000. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in WISDOMTREE TR/U S SMALLCAP DIVID during the third quarter worth $152,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in WISDOMTREE TR/U S SMALLCAP DIVID by 437.6% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 5,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Partnervest Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in WISDOMTREE TR/U S SMALLCAP DIVID during the third quarter worth $201,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DES traded down GBX 0.44 ($0.01) on Monday, hitting GBX 23.52 ($0.31). The company had a trading volume of 10,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,579. WISDOMTREE TR/U S SMALLCAP DIVID has a 1-year low of GBX 25.48 ($0.33) and a 1-year high of GBX 30.13 ($0.39).

About WISDOMTREE TR/U S SMALLCAP DIVID

WisdomTree SmallCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree SmallCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index measuring the performance of the small-capitalization segment of the United States dividend-paying market.

