First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $446,000 Holdings in Cadence Design Systems Inc (CDNS)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,844 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,420 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fort L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 3,262 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 160.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,573 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS opened at $40.69 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.39, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.64. Cadence Design Systems Inc has a 1-year low of $35.49 and a 1-year high of $47.40.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 22nd. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $532.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.50 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.44% and a net margin of 11.25%. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems Inc will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark raised Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. BidaskClub cut Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cadence Design Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $49.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.75.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP James J. Cowie sold 60,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total value of $2,759,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 106,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,918,584.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 94,531 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $4,348,426.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 506,597 shares in the company, valued at $23,303,462. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 187,526 shares of company stock worth $8,574,784. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides electronic design automation software, emulation and prototyping hardware, system interconnect, and analysis worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, a verification computing platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

