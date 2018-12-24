First Republic Investment Management Inc. Invests $367,000 in TherapeuticsMD Inc (TXMD)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of TherapeuticsMD Inc (NASDAQ:TXMD) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 56,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD during the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. Managed Account Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD during the 3rd quarter worth about $117,000. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD during the 2nd quarter worth about $187,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD during the 2nd quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD during the 2nd quarter worth about $253,000. 72.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TXMD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer set a $14.00 target price on shares of TherapeuticsMD and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $27.00 target price on shares of TherapeuticsMD and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TherapeuticsMD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of TherapeuticsMD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of TherapeuticsMD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. TherapeuticsMD has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.56.

Shares of TherapeuticsMD stock opened at $3.68 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $846.86 million, a P/E ratio of -9.95 and a beta of 1.35. TherapeuticsMD Inc has a twelve month low of $3.51 and a twelve month high of $7.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a current ratio of 7.23.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 million. TherapeuticsMD had a negative net margin of 757.59% and a negative return on equity of 102.15%. TherapeuticsMD’s quarterly revenue was down 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that TherapeuticsMD Inc will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

In other TherapeuticsMD news, Director Brian Bernick sold 91,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total value of $542,002.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 242,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,435,060. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John C.K. Iv Milligan sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.78, for a total transaction of $847,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,597,419 shares in the company, valued at $10,830,500.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,159,275 shares of company stock worth $20,835,869 over the last ninety days. 22.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About TherapeuticsMD

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's health care product company. Its pipeline of hormone therapy drug candidates include TX-001HR, a combination of estradiol and progesterone drug candidate under clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe vasomotor symptoms due to menopause; TX-002HR, a natural progesterone formulation for the treatment of secondary amenorrhea without the potentially allergenic component of peanut oil; and TX-004HR, an applicator-free vaginal estradiol softgel drug candidate for the treatment of moderate to severe dyspareunia, a symptom of vulvar and vaginal atrophy in post-menopausal women with vaginal linings that do not receive enough estrogen.

