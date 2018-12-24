Firsthand Technology Value Fund (SVVC) Downgraded by TheStreet to “C+”

TheStreet cut shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

SVVC opened at $9.86 on Thursday. Firsthand Technology Value Fund has a 52-week low of $8.75 and a 52-week high of $17.74.

Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 9th. The investment management company reported ($1.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.98 million for the quarter. Firsthand Technology Value Fund had a negative return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 2,592.77%.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.0342 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 12th.

In related news, President Kevin M. Landis bought 3,121 shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.38 per share, with a total value of $51,121.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Kevin M. Landis bought 1,727 shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.62 per share, for a total transaction of $28,702.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 32,594 shares of company stock worth $531,973. 3.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Firsthand Technology Value Fund stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc (NASDAQ:SVVC) by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Firsthand Technology Value Fund worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 4.42% of the company’s stock.

About Firsthand Technology Value Fund

Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc is a publicly traded ventures capital fund invests in companies located in the US. The fund target companies operating in the fields of game changing technology and cleantech services. It provides financing in the form of equity and debt for early, growth and later stage capital requirements with an investment size ranges between $1 and $10 million.

