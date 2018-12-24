FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (FLT) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lessened its position in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in FleetCor Technologies were worth $1,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in FleetCor Technologies by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 77,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,601,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in FleetCor Technologies by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 47,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,828,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FLT opened at $176.40 on Monday. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.76 and a 1 year high of $230.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.39, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.49.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.02. FleetCor Technologies had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The business had revenue of $619.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $609.75 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. FleetCor Technologies’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that FleetCor Technologies, Inc. will post 9.85 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on FLT. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of FleetCor Technologies to $212.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of FleetCor Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Barclays began coverage on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of FleetCor Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FleetCor Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.82.

About FleetCor Technologies

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

