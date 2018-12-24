Fmr LLC Boosts Holdings in Career Education Corp. (CECO)

Fmr LLC raised its holdings in shares of Career Education Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO) by 41.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,366,933 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 687,761 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 3.39% of Career Education worth $35,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Career Education in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $193,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Career Education in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. First Quadrant L P CA grew its position in shares of Career Education by 171.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 14,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 8,841 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of Career Education in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in shares of Career Education by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 15,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 3,897 shares during the last quarter. 81.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CECO stock opened at $11.76 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $820.39 million, a P/E ratio of 15.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.80. Career Education Corp. has a 52 week low of $11.38 and a 52 week high of $19.07.

Career Education (NASDAQ:CECO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $146.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.50 million. Career Education had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 16.59%. Career Education’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Career Education Corp. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP John Robert Kline sold 4,700 shares of Career Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $70,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew Hurst sold 16,531 shares of Career Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $231,434.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,531 shares of company stock valued at $320,550 over the last quarter. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CECO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Career Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Barrington Research began coverage on shares of Career Education in a research report on Sunday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.49 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Career Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Career Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.50.

Career Education Profile

Career Education Corporation operates colleges, institutions, and universities that provide education to student population in various career-oriented disciplines through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU), American InterContinental University (AIU), and All Other Campuses.

