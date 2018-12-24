Fmr LLC Trims Holdings in Under Armour Inc (UA)

Fmr LLC lowered its position in Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA) by 26.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,734,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 628,480 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 0.39% of Under Armour worth $33,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Under Armour by 88.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 3,969 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Under Armour during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $184,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Under Armour by 338.1% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 7,373 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Under Armour during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Under Armour during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Institutional investors own 28.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on UA. ValuEngine downgraded Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $32.00 target price on Under Armour and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Under Armour from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 30th. Cowen set a $21.00 target price on Under Armour and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $21.00 price objective on Under Armour and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.27.

In other news, CFO David Bergman sold 2,500 shares of Under Armour stock in a transaction on Friday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,468,652. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UA opened at $15.41 on Monday. Under Armour Inc has a 52-week low of $11.41 and a 52-week high of $23.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.11 and a beta of -0.52.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter.

Under Armour Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot, cold, and in between the extremes.

