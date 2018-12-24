FOIN Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $219,581.00 (FOIN)

FOIN (CURRENCY:FOIN) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 24th. During the last week, FOIN has traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. One FOIN coin can now be purchased for $970.01 or 0.25004546 BTC on major exchanges including STEX and CryptoBridge. FOIN has a total market cap of $0.00 and $219,581.00 worth of FOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00009817 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003198 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026275 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.88 or 0.02394303 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00148258 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00200405 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000114 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026113 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026136 BTC.

FOIN Profile

FOIN’s total supply is 90,546,142 coins. FOIN’s official Twitter account is @foinio1. FOIN’s official website is foin.io.

FOIN Coin Trading

FOIN can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FOIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

