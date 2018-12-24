Fortinet (FTNT) & Mitek Systems (MITK) Head-To-Head Contrast

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) and Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Fortinet and Mitek Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fortinet 7.05% 20.52% 6.06% Mitek Systems -18.58% 5.49% 4.26%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Fortinet and Mitek Systems’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fortinet $1.49 billion 7.56 $31.39 million $0.52 127.52 Mitek Systems $63.56 million 6.11 -$11.80 million $0.13 77.46

Fortinet has higher revenue and earnings than Mitek Systems. Mitek Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fortinet, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Fortinet and Mitek Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fortinet 1 14 11 0 2.38 Mitek Systems 0 0 2 0 3.00

Fortinet presently has a consensus price target of $78.23, suggesting a potential upside of 17.76%. Mitek Systems has a consensus price target of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 47.06%. Given Mitek Systems’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Mitek Systems is more favorable than Fortinet.

Risk & Volatility

Fortinet has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mitek Systems has a beta of -0.39, suggesting that its share price is 139% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

69.9% of Fortinet shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.7% of Mitek Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.7% of Fortinet shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.5% of Mitek Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Fortinet beats Mitek Systems on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc. provides broad, automated, and integrated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and WAN acceleration; and FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of products, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solution for enterprises and service providers. The company also provides FortiSwitch product family that offers secure switching solutions for connecting customers end devices, such as computers and laptops, as well as an expanding field of Internet of Things devices; and Fortinet Management and Analysis products consisting of FortiManager and FortiAnalyzer hardware and software products. In addition, it provides security subscription, technical support, professional, and training services. The company sells its security solutions to channel partners; and directly to end-customers, including small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and government organizations in a range of industries consisting of telecommunications, technology, government, financial services, education, retail, manufacturing, and healthcare. Fortinet, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

About Mitek Systems

Mitek Systems, Inc. develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and identity verification software solutions for enterprise customers worldwide. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and mobile optimized Websites to enhance mobile user experiences and transactions. It offers Mobile Deposit that allows individuals and businesses to remotely deposit checks using their camera-equipped smartphone or tablet; Mobile Verify, an identity verification solution that can be integrated into mobile apps, mobile Websites, and desktop applications; Mobile Fill to pre-fill forms with personal data by simply snapping a picture of the consumer's driver license, credit card, or other document; Mobile Docs, a mobile document scanning solution; and MiSnap Multi-Check Capture, a software development kit that banks embed in their business banking app that facilitates capture of various checks in one deposit session. The company markets and sells its solutions primarily to banks, credit unions, lenders, payments processers, card issuers, insurers, etc. through direct sales teams and channel partners. Mitek Systems, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

