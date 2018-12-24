Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires Shares of 16,209 Protective Insurance Corp (PTVCB)

Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Protective Insurance Corp (NASDAQ:PTVCB) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.11% of Protective Insurance as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Protective Insurance in the third quarter worth approximately $146,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Protective Insurance during the third quarter worth $219,000. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in Protective Insurance during the third quarter worth $286,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Protective Insurance during the third quarter worth $311,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Protective Insurance during the third quarter worth $324,000. Institutional investors own 47.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Protective Insurance alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet cut Protective Insurance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Protective Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ PTVCB opened at $17.38 on Monday. Protective Insurance Corp has a 12-month low of $17.37 and a 12-month high of $25.70.

Protective Insurance (NASDAQ:PTVCB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($1.25). The company had revenue of $105.80 million during the quarter. Protective Insurance had a net margin of 1.59% and a negative return on equity of 0.37%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 20th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 19th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires Shares of 16,209 Protective Insurance Corp (PTVCB)” was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/24/franklin-resources-inc-acquires-shares-of-16209-protective-insurance-corp-ptvcb.html.

Protective Insurance Company Profile

Protective Insurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in marketing and underwriting property and casualty insurance products. The company offers a range of fleet transportation insurance products, including commercial motor vehicle liability, physical damage, and general liability insurance; workers compensation insurance; medical and indemnity insurance products; non-trucking motor vehicle liability insurance; fidelity and surety bonds; and inland marine products consisting of cargo insurance.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTVCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Protective Insurance Corp (NASDAQ:PTVCB).

Receive News & Ratings for Protective Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protective Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.