Franklin Resources Inc. Buys Shares of 11,520 Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (SC)

Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 11,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 9,990 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Santander Consumer USA during the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Santander Consumer USA during the 2nd quarter valued at $718,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Santander Consumer USA during the 2nd quarter valued at $394,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in Santander Consumer USA during the 2nd quarter valued at $664,000.

Get Santander Consumer USA alerts:

Shares of NYSE SC opened at $16.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.09. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $15.55 and a twelve month high of $21.81.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Santander Consumer USA had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 20.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Santander Consumer USA from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Santander Consumer USA from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Santander Consumer USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Santander Consumer USA in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Santander Consumer USA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.92.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/24/franklin-resources-inc-buys-shares-of-11520-santander-consumer-usa-holdings-inc-sc.html.

Santander Consumer USA Company Profile

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. Its products and services include retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

Recommended Story: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC).

Receive News & Ratings for Santander Consumer USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santander Consumer USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.