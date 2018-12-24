Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases New Position in Cannae Holdings Inc (CNNE)

Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Cannae Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNNE) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CNNE. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Cannae in the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Cannae during the third quarter worth approximately $250,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in Cannae during the third quarter worth approximately $290,000. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Cannae during the second quarter worth approximately $258,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Cannae during the second quarter worth approximately $271,000. Institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CNNE opened at $16.18 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.72. Cannae Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $16.08 and a 1-year high of $21.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $293.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.25 million. Cannae had a negative net margin of 1.99% and a negative return on equity of 2.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cannae Holdings Inc will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Cannae from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cannae from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cannae from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th.

In other news, Director Richard N. Massey purchased 10,000 shares of Cannae stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $170,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard N. Massey purchased 25,000 shares of Cannae stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.97 per share, with a total value of $449,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $792,950 over the last 90 days. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cannae Profile

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

