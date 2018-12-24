FUTURAX Trading 20.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days (FTXT)

FUTURAX (CURRENCY:FTXT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 24th. Over the last seven days, FUTURAX has traded 20.6% higher against the dollar. FUTURAX has a total market cap of $308,882.00 and approximately $8,318.00 worth of FUTURAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FUTURAX token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Mercatox, IDEX and Fatbtc.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00007930 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00047290 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00106794 BTC.

EvenCoin (EVN) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00006656 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap (LCS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00001029 BTC.

OWNDATA (OWN) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ZMINE (ZMN) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000314 BTC.

ZPER (ZPR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000030 BTC.

FNKOS (FNKOS) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000280 BTC.

PRASM (PSM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000018 BTC.

FUTURAX Profile

FUTURAX (FTXT) is a token. FUTURAX’s total supply is 7,076,400,718 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,406,412,461 tokens. FUTURAX’s official Twitter account is @FuturaxProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. FUTURAX’s official website is www.futurax.global.

FUTURAX Token Trading

FUTURAX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Fatbtc, Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUTURAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FUTURAX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FUTURAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

