Garmin Ltd. (GRMN) Shares Bought by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 895,069 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 189,980 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.45% of Garmin worth $62,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Garmin during the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Garmin during the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of Garmin during the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Sun Life Financial INC grew its stake in shares of Garmin by 1,601.7% during the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 1,974 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Garmin during the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. 42.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GRMN stock opened at $61.33 on Monday. Garmin Ltd. has a 52-week low of $57.01 and a 52-week high of $70.77. The company has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.97.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.24. Garmin had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The firm had revenue of $810.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on GRMN shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Garmin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Bank of America set a $70.00 price target on shares of Garmin and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley set a $77.00 price target on shares of Garmin and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Finally, Longbow Research set a $75.00 price target on shares of Garmin and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Garmin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.80.

In other Garmin news, Chairman Min H. Kao sold 125,796 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.38, for a total value of $8,224,542.48. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,901,429 shares in the company, valued at $124,315,428.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Min H. Kao sold 479,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total transaction of $31,090,588.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,799,429 shares in the company, valued at $116,638,987.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,202,586 shares of company stock worth $141,822,210. Insiders own 17.85% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

