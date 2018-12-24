Gates Industrial (GTES) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Gates Industrial from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Barclays decreased their price target on Gates Industrial from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gates Industrial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Gates Industrial from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.89.

Shares of GTES opened at $12.67 on Friday. Gates Industrial has a twelve month low of $12.62 and a twelve month high of $20.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 8.64%. The company had revenue of $828.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $835.30 million. Analysts expect that Gates Industrial will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Ivo Jurek purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.50 per share, with a total value of $72,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Gates Industrial by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,877,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,811,000 after buying an additional 392,076 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Gates Industrial by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 5,559 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in Gates Industrial by 133.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 617,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,049,000 after buying an additional 353,140 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Gates Industrial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,260,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Gates Industrial by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 195,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after buying an additional 18,638 shares in the last quarter.

Gates Industrial Company Profile

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

