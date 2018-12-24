General Mills (GIS) Price Target Cut to $41.00

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group from $46.00 to $41.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on GIS. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an average rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered General Mills from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Bank of America restated a neutral rating and set a $45.00 price target (down from $49.00) on shares of General Mills in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Finally, UBS Group restated a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research report on Friday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. General Mills presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.94.

GIS opened at $38.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.58. General Mills has a 52-week low of $36.42 and a 52-week high of $60.69. The company has a market cap of $23.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.60.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 19th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.04. General Mills had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 12.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Mills will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 10th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.02%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in General Mills by 1,063.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,367,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,313,000 after acquiring an additional 3,992,581 shares in the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in General Mills in the third quarter worth $48,392,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in General Mills by 81.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,563,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,185,000 after acquiring an additional 701,104 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in General Mills by 609.0% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 801,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,494,000 after acquiring an additional 688,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its holdings in General Mills by 2,275.4% in the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 682,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,206,000 after acquiring an additional 653,717 shares in the last quarter. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

