GenMark Diagnostics (GNMK) Rating Reiterated by William Blair

William Blair restated their outperform rating on shares of GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) in a report issued on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on GNMK. BidaskClub upgraded GenMark Diagnostics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Saturday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GenMark Diagnostics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on GenMark Diagnostics from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded GenMark Diagnostics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.33.

Shares of GNMK stock opened at $3.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 3.10. GenMark Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $3.58 and a 12-month high of $8.81.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20). The company had revenue of $15.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.76 million. GenMark Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 95.36% and a negative net margin of 79.33%. Sell-side analysts expect that GenMark Diagnostics will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other GenMark Diagnostics news, insider Hany Massarany sold 8,047 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.84, for a total transaction of $38,947.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 672,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,256,753.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 21,250 shares of company stock valued at $104,722 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,613,213 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,207,000 after acquiring an additional 34,940 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,613,213 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,207,000 after acquiring an additional 34,940 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 55.2% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,896 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 14,546 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 0.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,414,814 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,448,000 after acquiring an additional 36,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG raised its holdings in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 12.9% during the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,339,502 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,845,000 after acquiring an additional 153,000 shares during the last quarter. 97.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GenMark Diagnostics

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular tests based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor detection technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

