Glencore PLC (GLEN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Glencore PLC (LON:GLEN) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 390.83 ($5.11).

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GLEN. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 480 ($6.27) price objective on shares of Glencore in a report on Monday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Glencore from GBX 440 ($5.75) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Glencore from GBX 380 ($4.97) to GBX 360 ($4.70) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 400 ($5.23) price objective on shares of Glencore and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th.

LON GLEN traded up GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 287.70 ($3.76). The stock had a trading volume of 11,260,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,120,000. Glencore has a 1 year low of GBX 270 ($3.53) and a 1 year high of GBX 416.91 ($5.45).

Glencore Company Profile

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport and marketing of metals and minerals, energy products, and agricultural products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in smelting, refining, mining, processing, and storing zinc, copper, lead, alumina, aluminum, ferroalloys, nickel, cobalt, and iron ore.

