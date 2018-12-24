Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $9.86 Million Position in Fidelity National Financial Inc (FNF)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lowered its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 250,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,063 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $9,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $680,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $467,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,336,000. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 137,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,408,000 after buying an additional 19,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,300,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,156,000 after buying an additional 74,314 shares during the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FNF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Fidelity National Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays set a $43.00 price target on Fidelity National Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.

Shares of NYSE:FNF opened at $30.41 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Fidelity National Financial Inc has a 12-month low of $30.06 and a 12-month high of $42.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.01). Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial Inc will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.86%.

In other news, Director John D. Rood acquired 31,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.51 per share, for a total transaction of $1,014,312.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 43,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,420,069.31. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides title insurance, technology, and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States. The company operates in Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including collection and trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

