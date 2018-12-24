Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA (GOL) Receives $10.34 Average PT from Analysts

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA (NYSE:GOL) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.34.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GOL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. HSBC cut shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 30th. Finally, Buckingham Research upped their target price on shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:GOL traded up $0.27 on Friday, reaching $12.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 901,359. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes has a 52-week low of $4.43 and a 52-week high of $14.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.67 and a beta of 0.48.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The transportation company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.22). Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes had a negative net margin of 13.23% and a negative return on equity of 12.57%. The business had revenue of $734.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $737.22 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deltec Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes by 62.5% during the third quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 19,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes during the second quarter worth about $107,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes during the second quarter worth about $111,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes during the third quarter worth about $176,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes by 205.4% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 45,919 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 30,883 shares in the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers cargoes, and mailbags in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Flight Transportation and Smiles Loyalty Program segments. It also offers logistics services. In addition, the company offers Smiles loyalty programs with approximately 13.7 million members, allowing clients to accumulate and redeem miles.

