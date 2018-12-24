Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 26th will be given a dividend of 0.1382 per share on Monday, December 31st. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 24th.

Shares of NYSEARCA GEM traded down $0.35 during trading on Monday, hitting $29.36. 108,326 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,868. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $28.65 and a 12-month high of $39.44.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/24/goldman-sachs-activebeta-emerging-markets-equity-etf-gem-to-issue-0-14-quarterly-dividend.html.

Featured Article: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.