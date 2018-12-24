GoldPieces Price Tops $0.0241 on Top Exchanges (GP)

GoldPieces (CURRENCY:GP) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 24th. One GoldPieces coin can currently be bought for about $0.0241 or 0.00000375 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, YoBit and Cryptopia. GoldPieces has a total market capitalization of $29,346.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of GoldPieces was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, GoldPieces has traded 5.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.22 or 0.02197617 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00006984 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005598 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003100 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000683 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00001712 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

B3Coin (KB3) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Invacio (INV) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000783 BTC.

GoldPieces Coin Profile

GoldPieces (GP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 6th, 2015. GoldPieces’ total supply is 1,220,161 coins. GoldPieces’ official website is goldpieces.net. GoldPieces’ official Twitter account is @Gold_Pieces and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GoldPieces Coin Trading

GoldPieces can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldPieces directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldPieces should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GoldPieces using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

