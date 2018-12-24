Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc (GPMT) Shares Bought by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:GPMT) by 1,126.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,761 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,213 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.13% of Granite Point Mortgage Trust worth $1,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GPMT. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 93.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,443,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,503,000 after purchasing an additional 3,604,481 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 698.8% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 377,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,278,000 after purchasing an additional 330,067 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 127.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 540,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,424,000 after purchasing an additional 303,217 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 1,219.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 315,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 291,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc bought a new position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,080,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GPMT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $19.00 to $19.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Granite Point Mortgage Trust in a research report on Monday, October 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.10.

GPMT stock opened at $18.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $784.39 million, a PE ratio of 12.62, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.15. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc has a twelve month low of $16.15 and a twelve month high of $19.33. The company has a quick ratio of 28.78, a current ratio of 28.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $24.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.70 million. Granite Point Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 35.88%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.31%.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. As of December 31, 2017, its investment portfolio includes 61 commercial real estate debt investments.

