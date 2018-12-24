Graphene 3D Lab (GGG) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.05

Graphene 3D Lab Inc (CVE:GGG) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 33050 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

About Graphene 3D Lab (CVE:GGG)

Graphene 3D Lab Inc develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary composites and coatings based on graphene and other materials for aerospace, automotive, medical prosthetics, and military sectors worldwide. The company offers conductive graphene filament that allows users to 3D print electrically conductive components using desktop 3D printers.

