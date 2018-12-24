Great Lakes Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in salesforce.com, inc. (CRM)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC cut its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 66.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,285 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 2,498 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC increased its position in salesforce.com by 4.5% during the third quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 8,591 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,366,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC increased its position in salesforce.com by 11.8% during the third quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 3,684 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its position in salesforce.com by 6.9% during the second quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 6,160 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in salesforce.com by 8.9% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,061 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in salesforce.com by 10.1% during the third quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 4,628 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $160.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Sunday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $149.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.08.

NYSE CRM opened at $122.91 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $94.03 billion, a PE ratio of 273.13, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $101.32 and a 1-year high of $161.19.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 27th. The CRM provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The company’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Craig Conway sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.49, for a total transaction of $29,298.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,337,014.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Marc Benioff sold 157,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.21, for a total transaction of $20,976,845.12. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 32,179,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,286,688,208.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 505,404 shares of company stock valued at $69,636,498. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

