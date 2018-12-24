Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 11,091 Shares of Walmart Inc (WMT)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 43.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,174 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 11,091 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 6,307 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Walmart by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 125,244,695 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,761,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,593 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 39,794 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Walmart by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,592 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $374,000. 29.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 781,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.13, for a total transaction of $74,314,129.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at $641,992,415.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 2,009,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.63, for a total value of $190,186,616.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,557,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $999,030,107.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,957,028 shares of company stock worth $1,328,047,153 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

WMT stock opened at $87.13 on Monday. Walmart Inc has a 52-week low of $81.78 and a 52-week high of $109.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $258.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.32.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 1.01%. The business had revenue of $124.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.86 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morningstar set a $96.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $103.00 price target on Walmart and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Cowen raised their price target on Walmart from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Walmart from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Walmart from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.18.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 11,091 Shares of Walmart Inc (WMT)” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/24/great-lakes-advisors-llc-sells-11091-shares-of-walmart-inc-wmt.html.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, hayneedle.com, shoes.com, moosejaw.com, modcloth.com, bonobos.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce and voice-activated commerce applications.

Further Reading: Candlestick

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.