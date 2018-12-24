Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Purchases 9,000 Shares of Cincinnati Bell Inc. (CBB)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB) by 17.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.12% of Cincinnati Bell worth $979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CBB. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Bell during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $393,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Bell during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $907,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 100,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,611,000 after buying an additional 9,516 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Bell during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 65,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 14,695 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cincinnati Bell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Bell to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.33.

Shares of Cincinnati Bell stock opened at $6.70 on Monday. Cincinnati Bell Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.60 and a 12 month high of $21.65.

Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $386.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.31 million. Equities analysts forecast that Cincinnati Bell Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

Cincinnati Bell Company Profile

Cincinnati Bell Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides diversified telecommunications and technology services to residential and business customers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment and Communications, and IT Services and Hardware. The Entertainment and Communications segment offers data services, including high-speed Internet access, data transport, and interconnection services, as well as metro-Ethernet products; and voice local services, such as Fioptics voice lines, voice over Internet protocol, long distance, digital trunking, switched access, caller identification, voicemail, call waiting, and call return.

