Great-West Lifeco (GWO) Sets New 1-Year Low at $26.83

Great-West Lifeco Inc (TSE:GWO) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$26.83 and last traded at C$27.19, with a volume of 361478 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$27.10.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GWO. Barclays dropped their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$35.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Eight Capital dropped their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$35.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Friday, November 2nd. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$39.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Desjardins dropped their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Great-West Lifeco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$34.89.

Get Great-West Lifeco alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 18.61, a quick ratio of 17.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.86.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported C$0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.75. The business had revenue of C$12.03 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Great-West Lifeco Inc will post 3.23999981827307 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be issued a $0.389 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. Great-West Lifeco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.41%.

In other news, Director James Mahase Singh bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$30.78 per share, with a total value of C$61,560.00.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Great-West Lifeco (GWO) Sets New 1-Year Low at $26.83” was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/24/great-west-lifeco-gwo-sets-new-1-year-low-at-26-83.html.

About Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO)

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in life and health insurance, asset management, investment and retirement savings, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, direct marketing, health, and creditor insurance products; and wealth accumulation and annuity products.

Recommended Story: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for Great-West Lifeco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great-West Lifeco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.