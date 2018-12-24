Greef Roderick De Sells 10,000 Shares of BioLife Solutions Inc (BLFS) Stock

BioLife Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:BLFS) CFO Greef Roderick De sold 10,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total value of $106,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,300.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Greef Roderick De also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 17th, Greef Roderick De sold 10,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total value of $129,500.00.

NASDAQ BLFS opened at $9.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.75 million, a PE ratio of -45.24 and a beta of 1.63. BioLife Solutions Inc has a 1-year low of $4.63 and a 1-year high of $26.35.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 million. BioLife Solutions had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 10.42%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BioLife Solutions Inc will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BLFS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub cut BioLife Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of BioLife Solutions in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. B. Riley set a $22.00 price target on BioLife Solutions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. ValuEngine cut BioLife Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded BioLife Solutions to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $130,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $173,000. Finally, Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $183,000. 41.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets patented tissue hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs in the United States. Its products are serum-free and protein-free solutions, which are formulated to reduce preservation-induced, and delayed-onset cell damage and death.

