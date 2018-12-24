Green Bancorp Inc (GNBC) Shares Bought by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Green Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:GNBC) by 218.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,294 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.21% of Green Bancorp worth $1,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Green Bancorp by 13.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,330,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,739,000 after purchasing an additional 155,839 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Green Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $1,102,000. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC grew its position in Green Bancorp by 62.6% in the second quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 20,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 7,846 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Green Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $429,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Green Bancorp by 16.6% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 130,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,830,000 after acquiring an additional 18,611 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on GNBC shares. BidaskClub lowered Green Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Green Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

GNBC opened at $16.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $615.49 million, a P/E ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 2.14. Green Bancorp Inc has a 12 month low of $16.29 and a 12 month high of $25.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Green Bancorp (NASDAQ:GNBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $44.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.10 million. Green Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 20.51%. Analysts anticipate that Green Bancorp Inc will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Green Bancorp Profile

Green Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Green Bank, N.A. that provides commercial and private banking services primarily in Texas. It offers deposit accounts, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. The company also provides loans, including commercial and industrial loans, including commercial lines of credit, working capital loans, commercial real estate-backed loans, mortgage-warehouse lines, term loans, equipment financing, borrowing base loans, real estate construction loans, homebuilder loans, government guaranteed loans, purchased receivables financing, letters of credit, and other loan products, as well as acquisition, expansion, and development loans to national and regional companies, real estate developers, mortgage lenders, manufacturing and industrial companies, and other businesses.

