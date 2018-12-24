Greif, Inc. (GEF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $919.76 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) will announce $919.76 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Greif’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $898.30 million to $940.10 million. Greif posted sales of $905.70 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Greif will report full-year sales of $3.94 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.89 billion to $4.00 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $4.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.92 billion to $4.14 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Greif.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). Greif had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 5.41%. The business had revenue of $987.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion.

GEF has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Greif in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Greif from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co set a $65.00 target price on Greif and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Greif to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Greif from $55.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.21.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Visionary Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Greif by 17.0% in the third quarter. Visionary Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Greif by 13.1% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Greif by 191.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its stake in Greif by 5.7% in the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 25,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC grew its stake in Greif by 19.9% in the third quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 10,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the period. 48.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GEF stock traded down $1.30 on Friday, hitting $32.36. 4,613 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,503. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Greif has a 12 month low of $33.39 and a 12 month high of $62.81. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 17th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.44%. Greif’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.86%.

About Greif

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

