Grupo Televisa SAB (TV) Position Lifted by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in Grupo Televisa SAB (NYSE:TV) by 18,432.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,131 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,990 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Grupo Televisa SAB were worth $1,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TV. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Grupo Televisa SAB in the 3rd quarter worth $175,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Grupo Televisa SAB in the 3rd quarter worth $177,000. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in Grupo Televisa SAB in the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in Grupo Televisa SAB in the 3rd quarter worth $307,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Grupo Televisa SAB in the 3rd quarter worth $422,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TV opened at $12.48 on Monday. Grupo Televisa SAB has a 52-week low of $12.41 and a 52-week high of $21.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 30.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.32.

Grupo Televisa SAB (NYSE:TV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.09). Grupo Televisa SAB had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 6.41%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Grupo Televisa SAB will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

TV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Grupo Televisa SAB in a report on Friday, November 9th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Grupo Televisa SAB from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Televisa SAB from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Grupo Televisa SAB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $27.00 target price on shares of Grupo Televisa SAB and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.75.

Grupo Televisa SAB Profile

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. The company operates through four segments: Content, Sky, Cable, and Other Businesses. The Content segment produces television programming and broadcasts Channels 2, 4, 5, and 9; sells advertising time on programs; provides Internet services; and produces television programming and broadcasting for local television stations in Mexico and the United States.

