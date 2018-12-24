GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys New Stake in Signature Bank (SBNY)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,785 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Signature Bank by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,253,588 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $603,320,000 after buying an additional 228,832 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt raised its position in shares of Signature Bank by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 2,530,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $290,444,000 after buying an additional 39,300 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,143,421 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $246,150,000 after purchasing an additional 67,943 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 257.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,210,132 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,972,000 after purchasing an additional 871,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Global Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 176.4% during the 3rd quarter. CI Global Investments Inc. now owns 1,157,940 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $132,978,000 after purchasing an additional 738,928 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Signature Bank stock opened at $102.28 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. Signature Bank has a 1 year low of $101.74 and a 1 year high of $161.92.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The bank reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.01. Signature Bank had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The firm had revenue of $329.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 11.04 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SBNY. BidaskClub raised shares of Signature Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Signature Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $135.00 to $133.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $138.00 to $132.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.74.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

