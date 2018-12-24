GSA Capital Partners LLP Lowers Holdings in TriMas Corp (TRS)

GSA Capital Partners LLP trimmed its stake in TriMas Corp (NASDAQ:TRS) by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,529 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in TriMas were worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRS. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in TriMas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in TriMas by 580.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 6,257 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TriMas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Zions Bancorporation purchased a new stake in shares of TriMas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TriMas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $264,000. 97.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TriMas alerts:

Shares of TRS opened at $25.97 on Monday. TriMas Corp has a fifty-two week low of $22.70 and a fifty-two week high of $31.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. TriMas had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The firm had revenue of $223.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that TriMas Corp will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of TriMas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TriMas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. BidaskClub cut shares of TriMas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of TriMas in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.75.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “GSA Capital Partners LLP Lowers Holdings in TriMas Corp (TRS)” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/24/gsa-capital-partners-llp-lowers-holdings-in-trimas-corp-trs.html.

TriMas Profile

TriMas Corporation manufactures and sells products for consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Packaging, Aerospace, Energy, and Engineered Components. The Packaging segment designs and manufactures industrial closure products, including steel drum and plastic enclosures, plastic drum closures, and plastic pail dispensers and plugs; and specialty dispensing products, such as foamers, lotion pumps, fine mist sprayers, and other packaging solutions for the cosmetic, personal care, and household product markets, as well as specialty plastic closures for bottles and jars, and dispensing pumps for the food and beverage markets.

Featured Article: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for TriMas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriMas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.