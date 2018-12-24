Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (HALO) Holdings Lifted by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,193,707 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 82,245 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $21,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Opera Trading Capital bought a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HALO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:HALO opened at $13.89 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.87 and a beta of 1.79. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.71 and a 1-year high of $21.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $25.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.42 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 18.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Halozyme Therapeutics Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes human enzymes and other drug candidates in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's human enzymes are used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, enhancing the efficacy and the convenience of other drugs or can be used to alter tissue structures for clinical benefit.

