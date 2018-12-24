Hanmi Financial Corp (HAFC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Hanmi Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HAFC) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.50.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HAFC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hanmi Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Hanmi Financial from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 29th. FIG Partners lowered shares of Hanmi Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $28.00 price target on shares of Hanmi Financial and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Hanmi Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ HAFC traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $18.36. The company had a trading volume of 85,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,657. Hanmi Financial has a fifty-two week low of $17.56 and a fifty-two week high of $32.46. The firm has a market cap of $588.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The company had revenue of $51.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.60 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hanmi Financial will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 1st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%. Hanmi Financial’s payout ratio is presently 53.04%.

Hanmi Financial declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 30th that allows the company to buyback 1,600,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Hanmi Financial by 118.3% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 72,667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,060,000 after acquiring an additional 39,380 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Hanmi Financial by 11.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 263,023 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,456,000 after acquiring an additional 27,402 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its position in Hanmi Financial by 16.8% during the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 448,478 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,714,000 after acquiring an additional 64,446 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Hanmi Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $277,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 133,067 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after purchasing an additional 32,494 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Hanmi Financial Company Profile

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

