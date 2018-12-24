Harley-Davidson Inc (HOG) Shares Bought by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,115 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,066,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,112,000 after buying an additional 1,366,599 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Harley-Davidson during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,227,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 1,500.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 627,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,415,000 after buying an additional 588,076 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 353.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 577,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,146,000 after buying an additional 450,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 727.6% during the 3rd quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 439,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,917,000 after buying an additional 386,552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Harley-Davidson stock opened at $32.23 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 7.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Harley-Davidson Inc has a one year low of $32.16 and a one year high of $56.50.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 33.57% and a net margin of 9.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson Inc will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.29%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HOG shares. Argus cut their price target on Harley-Davidson from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Harley-Davidson from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Harley-Davidson from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Harley-Davidson from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Harley-Davidson from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

Harley-Davidson Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc primarily manufactures and sells cruiser and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles & Related Products, and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

