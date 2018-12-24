Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (HIG) Shares Bought by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) by 155.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 360,359 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 219,533 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $18,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 24.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,176,288 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $808,166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,207,962 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 29.8% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,856,174 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $192,654,000 after acquiring an additional 885,619 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 102.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,012,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,580,000 after acquiring an additional 512,600 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 2,405.4% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 408,935 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,430,000 after acquiring an additional 392,613 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 8.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,543,885 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $227,000,000 after acquiring an additional 335,433 shares during the period. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HIG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 27th. Sandler O’Neill started coverage on Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley raised Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Bank of America raised Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Hartford Financial Services Group from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.83.

NYSE:HIG opened at $42.19 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Hartford Financial Services Group Inc has a 12 month low of $40.59 and a 12 month high of $59.20.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter. Hartford Financial Services Group had a positive return on equity of 12.20% and a negative net margin of 11.09%. Analysts predict that Hartford Financial Services Group Inc will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.80%.

In other Hartford Financial Services Group news, Director Julie Richardson bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.44 per share, with a total value of $207,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,306.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David C. Robinson sold 2,395 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total value of $109,259.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $866,916.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, and Mutual Funds.

