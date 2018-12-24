Head-To-Head Analysis: Fortinet (FTNT) and IGO (IGOI)

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) and IGO (OTCMKTS:IGOI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Fortinet and IGO’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fortinet $1.49 billion 7.50 $31.39 million $0.52 126.62 IGO $60,000.00 100.93 -$690,000.00 N/A N/A

Fortinet has higher revenue and earnings than IGO.

Risk and Volatility

Fortinet has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IGO has a beta of 0.27, meaning that its stock price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Fortinet and IGO, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fortinet 1 14 11 0 2.38 IGO 0 0 0 0 N/A

Fortinet currently has a consensus target price of $78.23, indicating a potential upside of 18.81%. Given Fortinet’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Fortinet is more favorable than IGO.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

69.9% of Fortinet shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.7% of Fortinet shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of IGO shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Fortinet and IGO’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fortinet 7.05% 20.52% 6.06% IGO N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Fortinet beats IGO on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc. provides broad, automated, and integrated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and WAN acceleration; and FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of products, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solution for enterprises and service providers. The company also provides FortiSwitch product family that offers secure switching solutions for connecting customers end devices, such as computers and laptops, as well as an expanding field of Internet of Things devices; and Fortinet Management and Analysis products consisting of FortiManager and FortiAnalyzer hardware and software products. In addition, it provides security subscription, technical support, professional, and training services. The company sells its security solutions to channel partners; and directly to end-customers, including small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and government organizations in a range of industries consisting of telecommunications, technology, government, financial services, education, retail, manufacturing, and healthcare. Fortinet, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

About IGO

iGo, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes products for mobile electronic devices in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products include chargers and surge protectors for laptops, as well as for other mobile electronic devices; batteries; and audio products comprising ear-buds, headphones, and portable speakers. The company also offers protection products, such as skins, cases, and screen protectors; and other mobile electronic accessory products, including portable computer stands and other miscellaneous mobile electronic accessories. It markets and sells its products to retailers, resellers, distributors, and wireless carriers, as well as directly to end users through its iGo.com and Aerial7 Websites. The company was formerly known as Mobility Electronics, Inc. and changed its name to iGo, Inc. in May 2008. iGo, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

