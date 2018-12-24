Head to Head Analysis: International Money Express (IMXI) and Akamai Technologies (AKAM)

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) and Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Get International Money Express alerts:

This table compares International Money Express and Akamai Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio International Money Express N/A N/A -$180,000.00 N/A N/A Akamai Technologies $2.50 billion 3.89 $218.32 million $1.90 31.47

Akamai Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than International Money Express.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for International Money Express and Akamai Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score International Money Express 0 0 4 0 3.00 Akamai Technologies 0 6 12 0 2.67

International Money Express currently has a consensus target price of $15.50, indicating a potential upside of 36.80%. Akamai Technologies has a consensus target price of $80.82, indicating a potential upside of 35.16%. Given International Money Express’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe International Money Express is more favorable than Akamai Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares International Money Express and Akamai Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets International Money Express N/A -5.03% -3.43% Akamai Technologies 8.39% 12.06% 7.92%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

25.2% of International Money Express shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.8% of Akamai Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% of Akamai Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Akamai Technologies beats International Money Express on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

International Money Express Company Profile

International Money Express, Inc. operates as a processor of money transfer services. The company offers wire transfer, money order, and cash checking services. It uses a proprietary financial technology that enables consumers to send money from the United States to 17 countries in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Mexico and Guatemala. The company offers wire transfer and other processing services to its customers through its network of 85,000 sending and paying agents. It also provides its services digitally through intermexonline.com. International Money Express, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida with offices in Puebla, Mexico, and Guatemala City, Guatemala.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc. provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers Web and mobile performance solutions, such as Ion, a situational performance solution; Dynamic Site Accelerator that helps in consistent Website performance; Image Manager that automatically optimizes online images; CloudTest to conduct load testing and other analysis of Websites in a pre-production environment; mPulse that provides real-time Website performance data to provide insight about end-user experiences on a Website; and Global Traffic Management, a fault-tolerant solution. It also provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud computing security solution; Bot Manager Premier to identify bots; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation for protection against DDoS and Web application attacks. In addition, the company offers enterprise security solutions, including Enterprise Application Access that enables remote access to applications; and Enterprise Threat Protector to enable enterprise security teams to identify, block, and mitigate targeted threats. Further, it provides network operator solutions, including Aura Licensed CDN, Aura Managed CDN, and Intelligent DNS solutions, as well as professional services and solutions; media delivery solutions, such as adaptive delivery, download delivery, infinite media acceleration, media services, and media analytics solutions; and NetStorage, a cloud storage solution. The company sells its solutions through direct sales and service organization; and channel partners. Akamai Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for International Money Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Money Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.