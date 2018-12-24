Head to Head Comparison: Cloudcommerce (CLWD) and Suburban Propane Partners (SPH)

Cloudcommerce (OTCMKTS:CLWD) and Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Cloudcommerce has a beta of -1.29, indicating that its share price is 229% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Suburban Propane Partners has a beta of 0.55, indicating that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cloudcommerce and Suburban Propane Partners’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cloudcommerce $2.08 million 0.81 N/A N/A N/A Suburban Propane Partners $1.34 billion 0.88 $76.53 million $1.24 15.56

Suburban Propane Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Cloudcommerce.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

30.6% of Suburban Propane Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.7% of Cloudcommerce shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Suburban Propane Partners shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Cloudcommerce and Suburban Propane Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cloudcommerce N/A -20.86% -10.39% Suburban Propane Partners 5.69% 13.56% 3.52%

Dividends

Suburban Propane Partners pays an annual dividend of $2.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.4%. Cloudcommerce does not pay a dividend. Suburban Propane Partners pays out 193.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Cloudcommerce and Suburban Propane Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cloudcommerce 0 0 0 0 N/A Suburban Propane Partners 1 1 1 0 2.00

Suburban Propane Partners has a consensus target price of $27.00, suggesting a potential upside of 39.97%. Given Suburban Propane Partners’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Suburban Propane Partners is more favorable than Cloudcommerce.

Summary

Suburban Propane Partners beats Cloudcommerce on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cloudcommerce

CloudCommerce, Inc. provides Web based e-commerce software products and data driven solutions worldwide. The company's solutions help its clients to acquire, engage, and retain their customers by leveraging digital strategies and technologies. It offers data analytics for retail, wholesale, distribution, logistics, manufacturing, political, and other industries; digital marketing services; branding and creative services; and development and managed infrastructure support services. The company was formerly known as Warp 9, Inc. and changed its name to CloudCommerce, Inc. in September 2015. CloudCommerce, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California.

About Suburban Propane Partners

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels. Its Propane segment is involved in the retail distribution of propane to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers, as well as in the wholesale distribution to industrial end users. This segment offers propane primarily for space heating, water heating, cooking, and clothes drying in the residential and commercial markets; for use as a motor fuel in internal combustion engines to power over-the-road vehicles, forklifts, and stationary engines, as well as to fire furnaces, as a cutting gas to the industrial customers, and in other process applications; and for tobacco curing, crop drying, poultry brooding, and weed control in the agricultural markets. The company's Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels segment engages in the retail distribution of fuel oil, diesel, kerosene, and gasoline to residential and commercial customers for use primarily as a source of heat in homes and buildings. Its Natural Gas and Electricity segment markets natural gas and electricity to residential and commercial customers in the deregulated energy markets in New York and Pennsylvania. The company also sells, installs, and services a range of home comfort equipment, including whole-house heating products, air cleaners, humidifiers, and space heaters. As of September 30, 2017, it served approximately 1.0 million residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers through 668 locations in 41 states primarily in the east and west coast regions of the United States, as well as portions of the midwest region of the United States and Alaska. Suburban Energy Services Group LLC serves as a general partner of Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. The company was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Whippany, New Jersey.

