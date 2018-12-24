Head-To-Head Comparison: Lafargeholcim (HCMLY) versus Eagle Materials (EXP)

Lafargeholcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) and Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) are both construction companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Lafargeholcim and Eagle Materials’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lafargeholcim N/A N/A N/A Eagle Materials 19.54% 19.03% 11.43%

Dividends

Lafargeholcim pays an annual dividend of $0.37 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Eagle Materials pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Eagle Materials pays out 9.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Lafargeholcim shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.4% of Eagle Materials shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Eagle Materials shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Lafargeholcim and Eagle Materials, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lafargeholcim 2 1 3 0 2.17 Eagle Materials 0 1 8 0 2.89

Eagle Materials has a consensus price target of $112.67, indicating a potential upside of 92.33%. Given Eagle Materials’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Eagle Materials is more favorable than Lafargeholcim.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Lafargeholcim and Eagle Materials’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lafargeholcim $26.55 billion 0.91 -$1.70 billion N/A N/A Eagle Materials $1.39 billion 1.98 $256.63 million $4.22 13.88

Eagle Materials has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Lafargeholcim.

Volatility & Risk

Lafargeholcim has a beta of 1.53, indicating that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eagle Materials has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Eagle Materials beats Lafargeholcim on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lafargeholcim

LafargeHolcim Ltd operates as a building materials and solutions company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-mix Concrete, and Solutions & Products. The company offers cement, clinker, and other cementitious materials; aggregates, such as crushed stone, gravel, and sand; ready-mix concrete, concrete products, asphalt, and other products and services; and construction and paving, and trading services. Its products are used in infrastructure projects, such as transport, roads, energy, and sports and cultural facilities, as well as in the mining industry; and building projects comprising individual housing, collective housing, office buildings, industrial and commercial buildings, and institutional buildings. The company also provides its products for affordable housing, distribution and retail, and oil and gas industries. The company was formerly known as Holcim Ltd. and changed its name to LafargeHolcim Ltd in July 2015. LafargeHolcim Ltd was founded in 1833 and is headquartered in Jona, Switzerland.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc., through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants. The company engages in mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement and specialty oil well cement; grinding of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures. It is also involved in the manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard for the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters, as well as provision of containerboard grade, lightweight packaging grade, and recycled industrial paperboard grade products. In addition, the company engages in the sale of readymix concrete; mining, extracting, production, and sale of aggregates, including crushed stones, sand, and gravel, as well as lightweight aggregates, such as expanded clays and shales; and mining and sale of sand used in hydraulic fracturing, such as frac sand. Its products are used in commercial and residential construction; public construction projects; projects to build, expand, and repair roads and highways; and oil and natural gas extraction. The company formerly known as Centex Construction Products, Inc. Eagle Materials Inc. was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

