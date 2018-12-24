Head to Head Comparison: SuperCom (SPCB) & Rubicon Technology (RBCN)

SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) and Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Risk & Volatility

SuperCom has a beta of 0.27, suggesting that its stock price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rubicon Technology has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.9% of SuperCom shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.5% of Rubicon Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 12.9% of Rubicon Technology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SuperCom and Rubicon Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SuperCom $33.26 million 0.59 -$6.66 million ($0.14) -9.36 Rubicon Technology $5.04 million 4.01 -$17.85 million N/A N/A

SuperCom has higher revenue and earnings than Rubicon Technology.

Profitability

This table compares SuperCom and Rubicon Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SuperCom -17.31% 4.30% 2.58% Rubicon Technology -125.00% -21.33% -20.56%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for SuperCom and Rubicon Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SuperCom 0 0 1 0 3.00 Rubicon Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

SuperCom presently has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 281.68%. Given SuperCom’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe SuperCom is more favorable than Rubicon Technology.

Summary

SuperCom beats Rubicon Technology on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SuperCom

SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. The company offers MAGNA, a common platform for ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management. Its PureRF suite is a solution based on radio-frequency identification (RFID) tag technology to identify, locate, track, monitor, count, and protect people and objects. The company's PureRF suite comprises PureRF tags, hands-free long-range RFID asset and Vehicle tags, PureRF readers, PureRF activators, and PureRF initializers. It also provides house arrest monitoring systems, PureTag RF bracelets, PureCom RF base stations, GPS offender tracking systems, PureTrack smartphone device, PureBeacon, PureMonitor offender electronic monitoring software, inmate monitoring systems, DoorGuard tracking station, and personnel tags. In addition, the company offers domestic violence victim protection systems; SuperPay, a mobile payment hybrid suite; and PowaPOS, an integrated design incorporating retail peripherals. Further, it provides Safend's Encryption Suite that protects the organization's sensitive data; and designs solutions for carrier wi-fi, enterprise connectivity, smart city, smart hospitality, connected campuses, and connected events. The company serves healthcare and homecare, security and safety, community public safety, law enforcement, electronic monitoring, livestock monitoring, and building and access automation industries. SuperCom Ltd. sells its systems and products through local representatives, subsidiaries, and distribution channels, as well as independent representatives and resellers. The company was formerly known as Vuance Ltd. and changed its name to SuperCom Ltd. in January 2013. SuperCom Ltd. was founded in 1988 and is based in Herzliya, Israel.

About Rubicon Technology

Rubicon Technology, Inc. engages in the provision of monocrystalline sapphire for applications in optical and industrial systems. It designs, assembles, and maintains its own proprietary crystal growth furnaces under the ES2 Kyropoulos and LANCE (Large Area Net-shape Crystal Extraction) brands. The company was founded on February 7, 2001 and is headquartered in Bensenville, IL.

