Head to Head Contrast: Fitbit (FIT) versus Socket Mobile (SCKT)

Fitbit (NYSE:FIT) and Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Fitbit and Socket Mobile’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fitbit $1.62 billion 0.65 -$277.19 million ($0.65) -7.38 Socket Mobile $21.29 million 0.40 -$1.43 million N/A N/A

Socket Mobile has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Fitbit.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

63.3% of Fitbit shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.5% of Socket Mobile shares are held by institutional investors. 19.8% of Fitbit shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 32.8% of Socket Mobile shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Fitbit and Socket Mobile’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fitbit -16.32% -24.69% -12.86% Socket Mobile -18.74% -3.54% -2.61%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Fitbit and Socket Mobile, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fitbit 3 5 3 0 2.00 Socket Mobile 0 0 0 0 N/A

Fitbit presently has a consensus target price of $5.75, indicating a potential upside of 19.79%. Given Fitbit’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Fitbit is more favorable than Socket Mobile.

Risk & Volatility

Fitbit has a beta of 1.71, suggesting that its stock price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Socket Mobile has a beta of -0.18, suggesting that its stock price is 118% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Fitbit beats Socket Mobile on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Fitbit Company Profile

Fitbit, Inc., a technology company, provides health solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of devices, including Fitbit Surge, Fitbit Blaze, Fitbit Charge 2, Alta HR, Alta, Fitbit Flex 2, Fitbit One, and Fitbit Zip activity trackers; Fitbit Ionic smartwatches; Fitbit Aria 2 Wi-Fi smart scales; and a range of accessories, such as bands and frames for its devices, as well as Fitbit Flyer, a wireless headphone designed for fitness. It also offers Fitbit online dashboard and mobile apps that sync automatically with and display real-time data from its wearable devices; and Fitbit Coach that offers exercise programs through personal trainer and yoga apps. The company sells its products through consumer electronics and specialty, e-commerce, mass merchant, department store, club, and sporting goods and outdoors retailers; wireless carriers; distributors; and Fitbit.com, an online store, as well as directly to consumers. The company was formerly known as Healthy Metrics Research, Inc. and changed its name to Fitbit, Inc. in October 2007. Fitbit, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Socket Mobile Company Profile

Socket Mobile, Inc. produces data capture products for mobile applications used in business mobility markets in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products are incorporated into mobile applications used in mobile point of sale, enterprise mobility, asset tracking, control systems, logistics, event management, medical, and education. It provides cordless data capture devices that connect over Bluetooth and work with applications running on smartphones, mobile computers, and tablets; and software developer kits to mobile application developers to enable them to integrate its products into their applications. The company offers barcode scanning products for 1D imager and laser, and 2D barcode scanning in standard and durable cases. It is also developing D600, a contactless SmartTag reader writer version of its durable handheld barcode scanner that reads and writes various types of electronic SmartTags, including near field communications. In addition, the company offers SocketCare services program, which provides extended warranty and accidental breakage coverage for various products. It markets its products through a network of distributors and on-line resellers, application developers, and value added resellers. The company was formerly known as Socket Communications, Inc. and changed its name to Socket Mobile, Inc. in April 2008. Socket Mobile, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

