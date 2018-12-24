Head-To-Head Review: Microwave Filter (MFCO) versus LG Display (LPL)

Microwave Filter (OTCMKTS:MFCO) and LG Display (NYSE:LPL) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

LG Display pays an annual dividend of $0.17 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Microwave Filter does not pay a dividend. LG Display pays out 7.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Microwave Filter and LG Display’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Microwave Filter $3.34 million 0.35 -$10,000.00 N/A N/A LG Display $24.59 billion 0.23 $1.60 billion $2.40 3.33

LG Display has higher revenue and earnings than Microwave Filter.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Microwave Filter and LG Display, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Microwave Filter 0 0 0 0 N/A LG Display 2 1 3 0 2.17

LG Display has a consensus target price of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 87.73%. Given LG Display’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe LG Display is more favorable than Microwave Filter.

Profitability

This table compares Microwave Filter and LG Display’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Microwave Filter -0.45% -1.33% -0.89% LG Display -1.29% -2.09% -1.01%

Risk & Volatility

Microwave Filter has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LG Display has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.9% of LG Display shares are held by institutional investors. 6.9% of Microwave Filter shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About Microwave Filter

Microwave Filter Company, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electronic filters for radio and microwave frequencies primarily in the United States. It manufactures RF filters and related components for eliminating interference and facilitating signal processing for cable television, broadcast, commercial and military communications, avionics, radar, navigation, and defense markets. The company also designs waveguide, stripline/microstrip, transmission line, miniature/subminiature, and lumped constant filters. Its configurations include bandpass, highpass, lowpass, bandstop, multiplexers, tunable notch, tunable bandpass, high power filters, amplitude equalized, delay equalized, and filter networks. In addition, the company, through its subsidiary, Niagara Scientific, Inc., custom designs case packing machines to automatically pack products into shipping cases for food processors and other commodity products; and sells spare parts. Microwave Filter Company, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is based in East Syracuse, New York.

About LG Display

LG Display Co., Ltd. manufactures and sells thin-film transistor liquid crystal display and organic light-emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels in the Republic of Korea, China, Europe, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. It offers various display panels primarily for use in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, and mobile devices. The company also provides panels for industrial and other applications, including entertainment systems, automotive displays, portable navigation devices, and medical diagnostic equipment. It serves end-brand customers and their system integrators. The company was formerly known as LG.Philips LCD Co., Ltd. and changed its name to LG Display Co., Ltd. in February 2008. LG Display Co., Ltd. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

