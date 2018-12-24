Head-To-Head Survey: Aftermaster (AFTM) versus Ubiquiti Networks (UBNT)

Aftermaster (OTCMKTS:AFTM) and Ubiquiti Networks (NASDAQ:UBNT) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Get Aftermaster alerts:

Aftermaster has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ubiquiti Networks has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Ubiquiti Networks pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Aftermaster does not pay a dividend. Ubiquiti Networks pays out 27.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Aftermaster and Ubiquiti Networks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aftermaster -273.06% N/A -806.65% Ubiquiti Networks 19.64% 87.51% 27.86%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Aftermaster and Ubiquiti Networks’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aftermaster $1.64 million 2.02 -$4.25 million N/A N/A Ubiquiti Networks $1.02 billion 6.60 $196.29 million $3.66 25.89

Ubiquiti Networks has higher revenue and earnings than Aftermaster.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Aftermaster and Ubiquiti Networks, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aftermaster 0 0 0 0 N/A Ubiquiti Networks 1 4 0 0 1.80

Ubiquiti Networks has a consensus target price of $75.50, suggesting a potential downside of 20.31%. Given Ubiquiti Networks’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ubiquiti Networks is more favorable than Aftermaster.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Aftermaster shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.6% of Ubiquiti Networks shares are held by institutional investors. 78.7% of Ubiquiti Networks shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Ubiquiti Networks beats Aftermaster on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Aftermaster Company Profile

AfterMaster, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an audio technology company in the United States. It develops and commercializes proprietary audio and video technologies for professional and consumer use. The company offers AfterMaster audio, a mastering, remastering, and audio processing technology that makes various audio source sounds louder, fuller, deeper, and clearer; ProMaster, an online music mastering, streaming, and storage service designed for independent artists; and Aftermaster Pro, a personal audio re-mastering device. It also provides Aftermaster Studio Pro and MyStudio, which are products for use in commercial audio applications. In addition, AfterMaster, Inc. operates six recording and mastering studios that engineer mix and master music for independent and high profile artists. The company was formerly known as Studio One Media, Inc. and changed its name to AfterMaster, Inc. in September 2015. AfterMaster, Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Ubiquiti Networks Company Profile

Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. It focuses on three principal technologies, including high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for home and personal use. The company's service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as offers consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name. Its proprietary products and solutions include radios, antennas, software, communications protocols, and management tools to deliver wireless broadband access and other services. The company also provides technology platforms, such as airMAX platform, which include proprietary protocols that contain technologies for minimizing signal noise; EdgeMAX, a disruptive price-performance software and system routing platform; airFiber, a point-to-point radio system; and UFiber GPON platform to build high speed fiber Internet networks. In addition, it offers UniFi Enterprise WLAN; UniFi Video, a video surveillance system; UniFi Switch that deliver performance, switching, and PoE+ support for enterprise networks; and UniFi Security Gateway that provide routing and network security, as well as develops AmpliFi platform, a Wi-Fi system solution for connected homes. Further, Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. offers embedded radio products; and mounting brackets, cables, and power over Ethernet adapters. It serves customers through a network of approximately 100 distributors and online retailers worldwide. The company was formerly known as Pera Networks, Inc. and changed its name to Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. in 2005. Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Aftermaster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aftermaster and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.