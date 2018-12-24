Head-To-Head Survey: Redhawk Resources (RHWKF) vs. Nexa Resources (NEXA)

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) and Redhawk Resources (OTCMKTS:RHWKF) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Nexa Resources and Redhawk Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nexa Resources 1 0 5 0 2.67 Redhawk Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Nexa Resources currently has a consensus target price of $22.88, suggesting a potential upside of 94.19%.

Dividends

Nexa Resources pays an annual dividend of $0.47 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Redhawk Resources does not pay a dividend. Nexa Resources pays out 33.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Nexa Resources and Redhawk Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nexa Resources 1.74% 1.61% 0.79% Redhawk Resources N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.9% of Nexa Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nexa Resources and Redhawk Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nexa Resources $2.45 billion 0.64 $126.88 million $1.42 8.30 Redhawk Resources N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Nexa Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Redhawk Resources.

Summary

Nexa Resources beats Redhawk Resources on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nexa Resources

Nexa Resources S.A., through its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business in Latin America. It also produces copper, lead, silver and gold deposits. The company owns and operates five mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil. In addition, it refines byproducts, such as sulfuric acid, silver concentrate, copper cement, and copper sulfate. Nexa Resources S.A. also exports its products. The company was formerly known as VM Holding S.A. and changed its name to Nexa Resources S.A. in September 2017. The company was founded in 1956 and is based in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg. Nexa Resources S.A. is a subsidiary of Votorantim S.A.

About Redhawk Resources

Redhawk Resources, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, and gold deposits. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Copper Creek project that comprises approximately 29 square miles of contiguous patented and unpatented mining claims, fee lands, and Arizona State Land Department mineral exploration permits located in San Manuel, Arizona. The company was formerly known as Annex Exploration Corp. and changed its name to Redhawk Resources, Inc. in March 1994. Redhawk Resources, Inc. was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

