Head-To-Head Survey: Teledyne Technologies (TDY) vs. PASSUR Aerospace (PSSR)

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) and PASSUR Aerospace (OTCMKTS:PSSR) are both aerospace companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Teledyne Technologies has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PASSUR Aerospace has a beta of 0.64, meaning that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

84.7% of Teledyne Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of Teledyne Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 67.6% of PASSUR Aerospace shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Teledyne Technologies and PASSUR Aerospace’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Teledyne Technologies $2.60 billion 2.72 $227.20 million $6.93 28.33 PASSUR Aerospace $13.87 million 0.64 -$3.52 million N/A N/A

Teledyne Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than PASSUR Aerospace.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Teledyne Technologies and PASSUR Aerospace, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Teledyne Technologies 0 1 1 0 2.50 PASSUR Aerospace 0 0 0 0 N/A

Teledyne Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $231.00, suggesting a potential upside of 17.66%. Given Teledyne Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Teledyne Technologies is more favorable than PASSUR Aerospace.

Profitability

This table compares Teledyne Technologies and PASSUR Aerospace’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Teledyne Technologies 10.86% 14.74% 7.88% PASSUR Aerospace -53.91% -115.50% -42.30%

Summary

Teledyne Technologies beats PASSUR Aerospace on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments. Its Digital Imaging segment provides image sensors and digital cameras for use in industrial, scientific, medical, and photogrammetry applications; and hardware and software for image processing and automatic data collection in industrial and medical applications, as well as manufacturing services for micro electro-mechanical systems. This segment also offers light detection and ranging systems; focal plane arrays, sensors, and subsystems; and image processing algorithms and infrared camera systems. The company's Aerospace and Defense Electronics segment provides electronic components and subsystems, as well as communications products, such as defense electronics; environment interconnects; data acquisition and communications equipment for aircraft; components and subsystems for wireless and satellite communications; and general aviation batteries. Its Engineered Systems segment offers systems engineering and integration, technology development, and manufacturing solutions for defense, space, environmental, and energy applications; and designs and manufactures hydrogen/oxygen gas generators, electrochemical energy systems, and small turbine engines. The company markets and sells its products and services through sales forces, third-party distributors, and commissioned sales representatives. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California.

PASSUR Aerospace Company Profile

PASSUR Aerospace, Inc. is a business intelligence company, which engages in the provision of predictive analytics and decision support technology for the aviation industry. It also involves in owning and operating the commercial passive radar network which updates flight tracks. The company was founded by John R. Keller in 1967 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

