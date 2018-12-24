Helmerich & Payne (HP) Given a $80.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a $80.00 target price on Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm currently has a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on HP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $49.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, September 14th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $68.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Helmerich & Payne from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. They set an underperform rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $71.79.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

Shares of HP stock opened at $46.17 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Helmerich & Payne has a 1 year low of $45.90 and a 1 year high of $75.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 329.79 and a beta of 1.30.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 19.41% and a return on equity of 0.41%. The firm had revenue of $696.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $683.89 million. Research analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 7th. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is 2,028.57%.

In related news, VP John R. Bell sold 13,000 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.17, for a total transaction of $782,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 63,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,813,273.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John W. Lindsay sold 30,000 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $2,100,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,912 shares of company stock valued at $3,297,483 in the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TLP Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Signition LP bought a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Eads & Heald Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Abner Herrman & Brock LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. 90.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Helmerich & Payne

Helmerich & Payne, Inc primarily engages in drilling oil and gas wells for exploration and production companies. The company operates through U.S. Land, Offshore, and International Land segments. The U.S. Land segment drills primarily in Colorado, Louisiana, Ohio, Oklahoma, New Mexico, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, Texas, Utah, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.